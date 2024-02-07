Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $167.92

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.92.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.70. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.