Financial Analysis: WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Flywire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WNS and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 0 8 0 3.00 Flywire 0 1 14 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $91.20, suggesting a potential upside of 50.92%. Flywire has a consensus price target of $33.73, suggesting a potential upside of 54.17%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than WNS.

This table compares WNS and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.22 billion 2.31 $137.31 million $3.29 18.37 Flywire $289.38 million 9.18 -$39.35 million ($0.11) -198.89

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 12.59% 21.71% 11.77% Flywire -2.92% -1.96% -1.51%

Summary

WNS beats Flywire on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

