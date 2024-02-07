Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Shares of FERG opened at $192.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.86. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $194.13.
Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
