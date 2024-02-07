Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferguson Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Shares of FERG opened at $192.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.86. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

