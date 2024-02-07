PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $158.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

