NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.57 ($3.99).

NWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 300 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 315 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.14) in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 218.70 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.65 ($3.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 220.34.

In related news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,739.88). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,374.43). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,739.88). 36.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

