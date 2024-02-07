Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.19

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.19.

GEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

GEI stock opened at C$20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.47. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.45 and a 12-month high of C$24.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 102.63%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

