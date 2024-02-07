WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $191.86 Average PT from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.86.
WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Insider Activity at WESCO International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $3,883,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WESCO International Stock Performance
Shares of WCC stock opened at $184.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.11. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $121.90 and a 1 year high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36.
WESCO International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
