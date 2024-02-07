Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

