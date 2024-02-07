The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.20.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

