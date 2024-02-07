Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

CG opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.17 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

