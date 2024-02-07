Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $23.89

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,564. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

