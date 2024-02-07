BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 93.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

