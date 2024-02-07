Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$176.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$211.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$198.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$214.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.