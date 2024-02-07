Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$26.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.86.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
TSE EFN opened at C$22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.87.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4594767 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
