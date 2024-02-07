Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$26.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Insider Activity

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$182,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$182,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,330. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSE EFN opened at C$22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.87.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4594767 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.