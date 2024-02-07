Critical Analysis: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) vs. Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Universal Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -3.58% -1.93% -1.68% Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and Universal Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 234.29%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

20.6% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Universal Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 1.28 $24.24 million ($0.06) -58.17 Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and TransDermal Infusion system. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body, as well as distributes laser devices. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

