Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $44.00

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,448 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $11,899,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $106,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance
Shares of CMPS stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $651.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
Featured Stories
