Analysts Set Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) PT at C$15.86

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

SKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

SKE stock opened at C$5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.53. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.30). As a group, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$72,120.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

