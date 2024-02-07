TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$27.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.77.
T has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
