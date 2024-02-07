Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target at $5.27

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG opened at $2.69 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

