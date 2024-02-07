Financial Analysis: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) versus BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veeva Systems and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 1 6 15 0 2.64 BigBear.ai 0 2 2 0 2.50

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus target price of $217.18, indicating a potential upside of 3.71%. BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.92%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.1% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and BigBear.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.16 billion 15.65 $487.71 million $3.48 60.18 BigBear.ai $155.01 million 1.77 -$121.67 million ($0.51) -3.42

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 24.68% 10.91% 8.71% BigBear.ai -44.53% N/A -34.03%

Summary

Veeva Systems beats BigBear.ai on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

