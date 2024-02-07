Head to Head Analysis: Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) versus ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Zenvia has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -24.29% -19.74% -9.94% ACI Worldwide 6.24% 13.97% 5.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zenvia and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Zenvia and ACI Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $146.56 million 0.51 -$47.07 million ($0.89) -2.00 ACI Worldwide $1.42 billion 2.23 $142.18 million $0.80 36.51

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Zenvia. Zenvia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zenvia and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 1 0 0 2.00 ACI Worldwide 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zenvia currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 26.97%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Zenvia.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Zenvia on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

