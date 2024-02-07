Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$34.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.31.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Thomas Atherton bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. Insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$28.18 on Friday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$25.75 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9541724 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 49.33%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

