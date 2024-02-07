Contrasting Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) and Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of 2U shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Benesse shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 2U and Benesse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 7 2 0 2.22 Benesse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

2U presently has a consensus target price of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 505.70%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Benesse.

This table compares 2U and Benesse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $963.08 million 0.06 -$322.15 million ($3.57) -0.20 Benesse N/A N/A N/A $55.01 0.32

Benesse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benesse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Benesse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -30.98% -18.29% -4.18% Benesse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

2U beats Benesse on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill for career or personal development through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides a platform that provides technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc. provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services. It also offers information and products relating to pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting; lifestyle information and support everyday living through forums for communication with customers; and magazines, websites, and others to help enrich life with pets. The company was formerly known as Benesse Corporation and changed its name to Benesse Holdings, Inc. in 2009. Benesse Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Okayama, Japan.

