Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $36.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of APTO opened at $2.18 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.40. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.