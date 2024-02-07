Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.81 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 99.73% and a negative net margin of 354.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

