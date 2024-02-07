Northland Capmk Comments on Nextracker Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextracker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.
Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $55.76 on Monday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
