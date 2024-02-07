Northland Capmk Comments on Nextracker Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextracker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $55.76 on Monday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.