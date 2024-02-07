Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOUS. Barclays decreased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOUS opened at $7.18 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

