Head to Head Review: Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) versus Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Amtech Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $18.58 million 16.24 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -7.27 Amtech Systems $113.32 million 0.50 -$12.58 million ($0.89) -4.49

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amtech Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Transphorm has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and Amtech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amtech Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Amtech Systems has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.00%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Transphorm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Amtech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Amtech Systems -11.10% -3.30% -2.25%

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Transphorm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, horizontal diffusion furnaces, and custom high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor, electronics, and electro/mechanical assembly manufacturers; and diffusion and reflow thermal systems, as well as wafer cleaning equipment and related services. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. It also offers substrate products comprising of double-sided wafer cleaning system, entegrity head tester, substrate carrier, substrate polishing templates, double-sided lapping and polishing machines, single-sided polisher, and substrate process chemicals. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

