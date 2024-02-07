Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $7.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DADA

Dada Nexus Trading Up 20.2 %

DADA opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.