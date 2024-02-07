Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) vs. Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Financial Review

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 48.86% 17.37% 13.61% Dundee N/A -1.80% -1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and Dundee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.46%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Dundee.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Dundee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $79.04 million 7.48 $42.50 million $0.73 14.71 Dundee $6.66 million 8.36 $13.16 million ($0.12) -5.24

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Dundee on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

