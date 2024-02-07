Contrasting SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SBM Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. SBM Offshore pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 SBM Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and SBM Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 43.76%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than SBM Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and SBM Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 21.24% 95.51% 12.65% SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and SBM Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.59 $217.01 million N/A N/A SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A $1.13 11.24

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SBM Offshore.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats SBM Offshore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals. The company also provides catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) or single point mooring (SPM) terminal; as well as provides solutions for floating unit mooring, flexible flowline, and subsea structure installation works. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 FPSOs and 1 semi-submersible unit. The company was formerly known as IHC Caland and changed its name to SBM Offshore N.V. in 2005. SBM Offshore N.V. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

