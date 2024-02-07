Head to Head Analysis: Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) vs. SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Axonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A Axonics $273.70 million 12.60 -$59.70 million ($0.25) -272.36

Profitability

SeaStar Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93% Axonics -3.50% -2.04% -1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SeaStar Medical and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axonics 0 7 5 0 2.42

SeaStar Medical presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 519.12%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $71.09, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Given SeaStar Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Axonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaStar Medical beats Axonics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

