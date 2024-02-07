Comparing Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Janel has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janel and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 0.39% 5.89% 1.08% Conduent -16.91% -0.59% -0.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janel and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $186.45 million 0.16 $720,000.00 $0.35 70.86 Conduent $3.86 billion 0.20 -$182.00 million ($2.97) -1.20

Janel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Janel beats Conduent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

