NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $577.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.60. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $334.36 and a twelve month high of $599.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.