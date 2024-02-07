Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. State Street Corp increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

