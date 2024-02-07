Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
