StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $25.32 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

