LiveRamp (RAMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,074,000 after buying an additional 92,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,226,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,232,000 after purchasing an additional 230,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,448,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.