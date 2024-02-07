Sangoma Technologies (STC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.31 million.

CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STC shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Marc Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, with a total value of C$41,727.00. In other news, Director Marc Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, with a total value of C$41,727.00. Also, Director Allan Brett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,998.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

