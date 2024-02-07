DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.21 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 190,136 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 220,847 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

