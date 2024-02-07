Contrasting Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schindler and Ingersoll Rand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schindler N/A N/A N/A $6.85 35.04 Ingersoll Rand $6.68 billion 5.05 $604.70 million $1.87 44.51

Ingersoll Rand has higher revenue and earnings than Schindler. Schindler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schindler 2 2 2 0 2.00 Ingersoll Rand 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Schindler and Ingersoll Rand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ingersoll Rand has a consensus price target of $75.27, indicating a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Ingersoll Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ingersoll Rand is more favorable than Schindler.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Schindler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Schindler pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ingersoll Rand pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Schindler pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingersoll Rand pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Schindler and Ingersoll Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schindler N/A N/A N/A Ingersoll Rand 11.47% 11.82% 7.44%

Summary

Ingersoll Rand beats Schindler on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators. In addition, the company provides digital services, including Schindler Ahead ActionBoard, which collates all the important statistics, activities, and performance data of elevators and escalators; Schindler Ahead RemoteMonitoring, which provides information about equipment's health; and CleanMobility solutions for keeping elevators and escalators sanitary and safe. Further, it offers digital solutions for transit and building management; and maintenance and repair services. Schindler Holding AG was founded in 1874 and is based in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, Emco Wheaton, and Runtech Systems brands. The Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets diaphragm, piston, water-powered, peristaltic, gear, vane, progressive cavity, and syringe pumps; and gas boosters, hydrogen compression systems, automated liquid handling systems, odorant injection systems, controls, software, and other related components and accessories for liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management, and flow control in specialized or critical applications under the Air Dimensions, Albin, ARO, Dosatron, Haskel, LMI, Maximus, Milton Roy, MP, Oberdorfer, Seepex, Thomas, Welch, Williams, YZ, and Zinnser Analytic brand names. This segment's products are used in medical, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, water and waste water, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, and other markets. It sells through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

