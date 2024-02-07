Flux Power (FLUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Flux Power Price Performance
Shares of FLUX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.33. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $7.50.
About Flux Power
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
