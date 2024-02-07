Flux Power (FLUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLUX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.33. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

