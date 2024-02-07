Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Digi International in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Digi International’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Digi International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DGII. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Digi International has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digi International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Digi International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Digi International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

