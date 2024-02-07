Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

MSI stock opened at $325.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $251.25 and a 52 week high of $330.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.92 and a 200 day moving average of $298.98.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

