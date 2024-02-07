SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.9 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $180.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $198.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $214,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

