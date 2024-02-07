Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder Purchases 6,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$173.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$165.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$156.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$173.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$178.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

