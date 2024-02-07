Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $26.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

