Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SDHC
Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Douglas Homes
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.