Citigroup Upgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Buy

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFG. Wedbush cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

CFG stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

