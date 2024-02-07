FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Columbus McKinnon Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

