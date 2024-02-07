William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.22. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $241.50 on Monday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.