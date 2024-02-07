SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.43.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

